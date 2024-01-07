Oregon State and head coach Trent Bray continue to add to their roster for the 2024 season via the transfer portal. On Sunday, California defensive back transfer Sai Vadrawale III announced his commitment to the Beavers.

In his lone season with the Bears, Vadrawale played in each of Cal's final two games, recording one tackle against UCLA. He will have four years to play four with the Beavers.

A three-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class out of Rancho Cotate High School in Rohnert Park, part of Northern California. At the time, Vadrawale committed to the Bears over offers from Nevada, UNLV, and Washington. For Rancho Cotate, he played in all thee facets, picking up North Bay Leauge Oak League Division MVP honors as both a junior and senior while also helping lead his team to division titles.

Throughout his high school career, he had 145 tackles and six interceptions as well as five fumble recoveries. He was also productive as a wide receiver including recording 62 receptions for 1,069 yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior.

Vadrawale is the 9th pickup from the transfer portal for the Beavers joining QB Gabarri Johnson, OL Van Wells, RB Anthony Hankerson, DL Nick Norris, OL Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan, QB Gevani McCoy, DL Tygee Hill, DB Mason White, and DL Amipeleasi Langi Jr. They previously held a portal commitment from Indiana transfer LB Anthony Jones who recently decommitted from the Beavers and has reopened his recruitment.