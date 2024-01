Oregon State has picked up one of the top cornerbacks in the transfer portal. On Monday, Liberty transfer cornerback Kobe Singleton announced his commitment to the Beavers.

The Pasco, Washington native is coming off a great season for Liberty, recording 41 total tackles including four interceptions and 12 pass deflections. According to Pro Football Focus, quarterbacks completed just 42.0% of the passes targeted towards Singleton in 2023.

Singleton is the third defensive back that the Beavers have added this offseason from the transfer portal joining Cal transfer Sai Vadrawle and TCU transfer Mason White. They also picked up a commitment from JUCO safety Jaheim Patterson.

Singleton will step into an immediate starting role for the Beavers in 2024 and will give the Beavers a lockdown corner opposite of Jaden Robinson, who is expected to return in 2024...

MORE TO COME