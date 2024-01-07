JUCO DB Jaheim Patterson Commits To Oregon State
Oregon State and head coach Trent Bray doubled down on Sunday afternoon, adding another player to the roster for the upcoming season in JUCO defensive back Jaheim Patterson.
The 6-foot-5, 205-pound defensive back from Kilgore College (TX) chose the Beavers over offers from Sam Houston State, Mississippi Valley State, UMass, & Texas State...
He'll have two seasons to play two, and is coming off a sophomore season with Kilgore where he tallied 35 tackles, three interceptions, and forced two fumbles.
Patterson is the 10th pickup from the transfer portal for the Beavers joining QB Gabarri Johnson, OL Van Wells, RB Anthony Hankerson, DL Nick Norris, OLGerad Christian-Lichtenhan, QB Gevani McCoy, DL Tygee Hill, DB Mason White, DB Sai Vadrawale III, and DL Amipeleasi Langi Jr.
They previously held a portal commitment from Indiana transfer LB Anthony Jones who recently decommitted from the Beavers and has reopened his recruitment
