Oregon State and head coach Trent Bray doubled down on Sunday afternoon, adding another player to the roster for the upcoming season in JUCO defensive back Jaheim Patterson.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound defensive back from Kilgore College (TX) chose the Beavers over offers from Sam Houston State, Mississippi Valley State, UMass, & Texas State...

