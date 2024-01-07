Griffin is the third player to announce his commitment to the Beavers on Sunday joining California DB Sai Vadrawale III and and JUCO defensive back Jaheim Patterson .

On Sunday, the former Oregon State running back announced on X that he's returning to Oregon State for the 2024 season after one year with the Ole Miss Rebels.

Griffin had a small role in Ole Miss's offense this past season, recording just seven carries for 39 yards, a steep drop off from the 86 carries for 488 yards, and four touchdowns that he recorded in 2022 with the Beavers. For his career, Griffin has 184 carries for 904 yards and six touchdowns.

With the Beavers, Griffin will likely see a bigger role as a backup to star tailback Damien Martinez.

A native of Rome, Georgia, Griffin was a four-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class and committed to Georgia Tech out of Rome High School. He would spend three seasons with Georgia Tech before transferring to Oregon State ahead of the 2022 season where he posted career numbers.