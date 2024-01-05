Oregon State added another piece to their 2024 roster via the transfer portal on Friday afternoon when former LSU defensive lineman Tygee Hill announced his commitment to the Beavers. BeaversEdge previously reported to subscribers that Hill was a player to watch leading into this weekend.

Hill was originally a three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class out of Edna Karr High School in New Orleans. He committed to LSU over offers from Alabama, Colorado, Florida State, Kentucky, Miami (FL), Michigan State, Tennessee, and Texas among others.

In two seasons with the Tigers, Hill recorded 73 snaps including 45 in 2023 according to Pro Football Focus over six games. He recorded two tackles this season for the Tigers as well as three quarterback hurries. With the conclusion of his redshirt freshman season, Hill will have three years of eligibility remaining to play with the Beavers.

Hill joins Northern Colorado transfer Nick Norris and Houston transfer Amipelasi Langi Jr as transfer defensive lineman to join the Beavers this winter. They also hold commitments from quarterback Gabarri Johnson, offensive lineman Van Wells, running back Anthony Hankerson, defensive lineman Nick Norris, offensive lineman Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan, quarterback Gevani McCoy, and defensive back Mason White.