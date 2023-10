PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, offensive lineman Joshua Gray, and wide receiver Anthony Gould as the trio talks the win over Cal and previews the matchup with UCLA...

MORE: Beavers In The NFL: Week 5 Recap | Notes & Quotes From Jonathan Smith | Snap Counts + Takeaways vs Cal | Beavers In The Polls | PFF: Team Grades & Top Performers vs Cal | WATCH: Beavers Talk Win Over Cal | Highlights + Social Media Reactions