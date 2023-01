Oregon State is hosting Wyoming defensive end Oluwaseyi Omotoshu for an official visit on Wednesday, BeaversEdge has confirmed! Players in the transfer portal were allowed to start taking official visits again on Wednesday, 2023 prospects, however, are still in a dead period.

The Wyoming transfer is someone we highlighted last month once he was offered by the Beavers. According to Pro Football Focus, OMotoshu recorded 34 tackles according to Pro Football Focus including six sacks. He also recorded 38 total quarterback pressures and 25 quarterback hurries over 293 pass-rushing opportunities.