CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle and his staff announced Monday the addition of Johan Munch, who will join the team for the upcoming season. Munch is a 6-foot-11 forward from Copenhagen, Denmark.

Johan Munch

Forward

6-foot-11

Freshman

Copenhagen, Denmark

Munch will join the Beavers as a freshman. He competed for Denmark at the 2023 U18 FIBA Euros, averaging 15 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, while shooting 53.2 percent from the floor and 47.8 percent from 3-point range. Munch scored 20 points or more three times in the tournament, including a 24-point showing against Italy and a 17-point, 15-rebound outing against Poland.

“We’re extremely excited about adding Johan to our program,” Tinkle said. “He’s a skilled big at 6’ll with the ability to dribble, pass, and shoot. His length and athleticism will make him a real threat on both ends of the court who is versatile at multiple positions. Once his body fully matures, we will see his true potential. Johan is from a great family that we’re thrilled to have joining ours.”

Munch, who played point guard prior to a remarkable growth-spurt, competed for Orangeville Academy in 2023-24. He shot 45 percent in Nike EYBL this winter, and has a 14-point, eight-rebound game against Arizona Compass.

“I chose OSU because I think it’s a great fit for me as a player, but more importantly as a person,” Munch said. “I think the play style and coaching staff can benefit my development massively. It also feels like a place that really cares and only wants the best for you, but they’ll hold you accountable and shortcuts won’t be overlooked - I think that’s important in player and personal development. As soon as I left from my visit I just knew that it was the only right option for me.”

OSU Athletics