Oregon State head football coach Trent Bray made another addition to his staff as he hired former BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki to be the Beavers' next defensive line coach.

It will be Tuiaki's second stint as an Oregon State assistant coach as he was the linebackers coach in 2015 under Gary Andersen and defensive coordinator Kalani Sitake.

When Sitake took the BYU head coaching job after the 2015 season, he took Tuiaki with him as his defensive coordinator where he would serve until the 2022 season.

Tuaki will bring a wealth of knowledge to the defense, and his recruiting connections are also notable. He'll certainly help elevate the Beavers' defensive line room...

Tuiaki replaces Legi Suiaunoa, who followed Jonathan Smith to Michigan State. Bray also announced AJ Cooper as linebackers’ coach…

Bray also retained Kefense Hynson as receivers coach, and hired Ryan Gunderson (UCLA) and Kyle DeVan (Charlotte) as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, respectively...

