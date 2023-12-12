PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: What Are The Beavers Getting In Van Wells? | Beavers Land Colorado Transfer OL | Inside The Dam: Good News On The Way? | Beavers & Ducks To Continue Series | More Decommits Expected

The Oregon State football team won't be the only team at the Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl without their 2023 starting quarterback as Notre Dame's Sam Hartman announced via Instagram that he would opt out of the bowl game...

The former Wake Forest and Irish quarterback finished the season with 2,689 passing yards and 24 touchdowns against eight interceptions.

Backup sophomore quarterback Steve Angeli will start the game for the Irish, as the 6-foot-2, 211-pounder has 272 passing yards and four touchdowns against one interception in six appearances this season.

A handful of Notre Dame players also have decisions to make regarding the bowl game, including projected top-10 OL Joe Alt, running back Audric Estime, and OL Blake Fisher, along with defensive players Cam Hart, Marist Liufau, and JD Bertrand.

Oregon State will be dealing with its fair share of transfers and opt-outs, in addition to having Damien Martinez out due to being away from the team. Starting with the opt-outs, right tackle Taliese Fuaga and receiver Anthony Gould have chosen to focus on the NFL Draft, while left tackle Joshua Gray is still undecided in that regard.

In terms of the transfer portal, the Beavers lost starting QB DJ Uiagalelei and backup Aidan Chiles, defensive back Jermod McCoy, tight end Jack Velling, linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, defensive back Akili Arnold, and kicker Atticus Sappington.

The Beavers will start Ben Gulbranson at quarterback, while expecting to see more backups in bigger positions at tight end, defensive back, and linebacker... Everett Hayes will likely take over kicking duties for his final collegiate game...