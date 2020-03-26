If there's a position group on offense that is still very much in flux heading into the 2020 campaign, it's the offensive line. After graduating standouts Blake Brandel, Gus Lavaka, and Clay Cordasco this past offseason, the Beavers will be looking to fill three starting positions by the time September comes around.

Only Brandon Kipper and Nous Keobounnam return as starters, but the Beavers have an ace up their sleeve in the form of former Arizona-transfer Nathan Eldridge, who is on track to be healthy and productive this season.

That likely leaves two open spots and the most likely candidates are Joshua Gray and Onesimus Clarke as both were regularly taking reps with the first team in the early parts of spring. Brock Wellsfry, Keli'i Montibon, Korbin Sorenson, and Jake Levengood are also in the mix as well, as they all took reps with the first-teamers as well.

Offensive line coach Jim Michalczik stated bluntly in spring that the Beavers have a long way to go and that every single starting spot still had to be earned, regardless of what you did last season, and that competition will certainly drive success leading up to the opener.