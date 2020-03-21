Despite not seeing more than just a few days of action, it didn't take long for those following the Oregon State football team to see that they have the potential to be loaded at receiver in 2020. While losing Isaiah Hodgins will force the Beavers to change up their passing attack and spread the ball around more, I believe that it'll benefit the team more as there will be more deep threats on the field at any given time.

There's a lot left to be determined as far as the rotation goes, but OC Brian Lindgren talked about how this is the best group of receivers he's had in Corvallis and there's no doubt he's correct in his assumptions. While the Beavers aren't particularly tall, they boast speed and elite quickness on the edges, giving them a significant advantage over many defensive backs and linebackers in the conference.

OSU has been talking about wanting to have more deep threats on the field at any given time to open up the offense more, and now that they've got the athletes in place, it's a matter of time before we see the offense become more vertical.