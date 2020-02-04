Sign Up For New Annual Subscription, Get FREE Oregon State Gear!
Spring football is just around the corner and there's no better time to get your premium membership to BeaversEdge.com! We've got a special offers for new members!
GIFT CARD TO THE RIVALS FAN SHOP WITH ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP
Through the end of February while supplies last, if you sign up for an annual membership ($99.95), we will send you* a gift code worth $49.50 to the Rivals Fan Shop. The promo code for this offer is Annual50.
If you do not already have a Rivals account and want to take advantage of this offer, click here.
If you have a previously registered Rivals account, sign it first and then click here for this deal.
IMPORTANT TERMS
* Be sure to have an updated email address in your user profile. We will email you the promo code.
- Please allow up to seven days for delivery of the store digital gift code.
- Offer valid while supplies last, and will not extend beyond February 29, 2020.
NEW Oregon State gear like this could be yours!
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.