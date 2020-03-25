OSU Signee Trevor Pope Reflects On Recruitment, Talks Life After Signing
One of Oregon State's most intriguing signees in the 2020 class is Tracy (CA) wide receiver Trevor Pope. Pope was recruited as a wide receiver, but has a versatile skill set that helped him make plays on offense, defense and special teams throughout high school.
Pope signed his LOI in December, and has sense been working on getting stronger, faster, and overall perfecting his craft. BeaversEdge recruiting analyst Jared Halus caught up with Pope to take a look back at his recruitment and see what he has been up to since signing.
"It was probably around this time last year when Coach Hynson hit me up," Pope said. "He always wanted to wait to see me play, but later that June I went to camp at Oregon State and it just clicked."
At the camp, Pope instantly fell in love with what he saw in Corvallis and already had a strong relationship with the coaches.
"We automatically connected right then and there," said Pope. "It just felt like a great fit for me to go out there and focus on both school and sports. I knew it would be the best place for me."
Pope committed on August 1st and was the 11th member to join the 2020 class. He was able to watch the team progress on the field throughout the season, which made him more anxious to carve his own path in Corvallis.
"Just seeing all of the other guys (like Isaiah) be successful, it made me think I can come in and do the same," Pope told BeaversEdge.
Since he signed, he has been working out daily and is trying to find ways to stay active despite having closed gyms.
"I have been training, lifting, and working out both on and off the field," Pope said. "Before all the gyms closed, I was out at the gyms training a lot."
Pope is set to enroll in the summer and will be a player to keep your eye on. Though he will not have too much time to prove himself as an instant impact player, Pope has experience at multiple positions and will do what he can to get on the field in some way.
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.