One of Oregon State's most intriguing signees in the 2020 class is Tracy (CA) wide receiver Trevor Pope. Pope was recruited as a wide receiver, but has a versatile skill set that helped him make plays on offense, defense and special teams throughout high school.

Pope signed his LOI in December, and has sense been working on getting stronger, faster, and overall perfecting his craft. BeaversEdge recruiting analyst Jared Halus caught up with Pope to take a look back at his recruitment and see what he has been up to since signing.

"It was probably around this time last year when Coach Hynson hit me up," Pope said. "He always wanted to wait to see me play, but later that June I went to camp at Oregon State and it just clicked."

At the camp, Pope instantly fell in love with what he saw in Corvallis and already had a strong relationship with the coaches.

"We automatically connected right then and there," said Pope. "It just felt like a great fit for me to go out there and focus on both school and sports. I knew it would be the best place for me."