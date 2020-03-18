While we didn't get to see a ton of spring practices from Oregon State before the cancelations swept nationwide, it didn't matter as it only took a few practices to see that the Beavers are going to be loaded at running back in 2020.

Kudos to running backs coach Michael Pitre for building this position group up brick by brick since he arrived with Jonathan Smith as he now boasts a unit that is both versatile and talented.

Anchored by Jermar Jefferson, the 2020 group figures to be the best that the Beavers have had in many years as they have top-to-bottom talent that would rival any recent year in memory. Despite losing do-it-all dynamo Artavis Pierce and his 1,042 scrimmage yards to graduation this past offseason, the Beavers are in very good shape to be able to absorb the loss and perhaps be better off for it.

BJ Baylor (5.9 YPC, 3 TD's in 2019) is likely to assume a big chunk of Pierce's workload, but Calvin Tyler Jr. is also itching to get himself in the mix as well.

The biggest wildcard of the group just might be Washington transfer Trey Lowe, who was already beginning to make some real noise in spring before it was upended. OC Brian Lindgren was giddy when talking about the potential of what they could do in the offense with him in the fold this season, so there's plenty of reason to be excited about what he could bring to the table. Smith noted prior to spring that he and the team were still awaiting the NCAA process for immediate eligibility, so that's going to be something to keep an eye on in the coming months.