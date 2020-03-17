With Oregon State's very brief 2020 spring practice session now in the books in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, BeaversEdge.com is diving into each of the position groups and priming you for the eventual return of Beaver Football.

Today, we start with the quarterbacks...

