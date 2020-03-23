Despite losing Noah Togiai to graduation this past offseason, the Oregon State tight ends are primed to have a big season thanks to having one of the deepest and most versatile groups in the conference.

Anchored by Teagan Quitoriano, the Beavers' tight end room boasts game-changing size and athleticism heading into the 2020 campaign as tight ends coach Brian Wozniak has pooled together an impressive amount of talent.

We didn't get to see much of Luke Musgrave in spring as he was limited in the practices we were able to see, but I'm excited to see what he'll bring to the table in year two. He was exposed and got a lot of meaningful reps as a true-freshman in 2019 and the expectations on him are high as the coaching staff loves what he brings to the table.

It was unfortunate that there wasn't more spring to see, but from what we were able to see, there's no doubt that the offense is going to feature the position more this year.

Between what the team has and what they have coming in, there's too much talent not to get them involved a lot more. The Beavers boast some of the best talents in the conference at the position and it could be a real X-factor for them as they'll have an advantage few teams can match.