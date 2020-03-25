With Oregon State Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes joining Mike Parker and Jon Warren on the latest edition of the Beaver Sports Podcast to talk about the state of intercollegiate athletics, BeaversEdge.com recaps the most important pieces of information.

With the world of intercollegiate athletics being turned on its head in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that is sweeping the globe, the immediate future is very much in question.

Winter and spring sports have already been canceled, but the attention is now turned to football and whether or not we'll be on the other side of this health crisis in time to have the gridiron return.

Oregon State Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes joined Mike Parker and Jon Warren on the Beaver Sports Podcast to give updates and the latest on how things are unfolding in the AD.

"This is a dynamic, ever-changing, and ever-evolving situation," Barnes said. "Our AD's in the Pac-12 have daily calls to update each other while also touching base on the national and local level situations as well. Many of our student-athletes have gone home and we're encouraging them to stay home because we simply don't have much available. It's a tough situation, but it's something we're all grappling with and that makes communicating with other people around the conference very helpful."

One of the many questions that people have been asking in the wake of seeing winter and spring sports canceled was the amount of revenue lost and how it would affect a smaller-revenued department like Oregon State's.

Barnes noted that the revenue loss will be sizable and that there's no denying that there will be an impact that is felt for some time.

"It's something we're all trying to get our arms around in terms of the economic impact. That happens at the national level with the NCAA distribution and we've been told it could be as much as a 70 percent loss. Pac-12, sponsorships, and television loss will also be diminished as well. And locally, we didn't play baseball. There's a big number there and despite all of our fans taking a credit for next season, that's still real dollars to our budget. All three of those levels have a huge impact on us moving forward."