The position group on defense that needed the reps in spring practice the most, the Oregon State cornerbacks will be more behind the eight ball than the team expected thanks to not having a spring session.

While the Beavers boast a ton of experience across the board on defense in year three of the Jonathan Smith era, there was an immediate need this past offseason to bring in reinforcements to round out the rotation.

While unfortunately, we didn't get to see those new additions in action for much more than a day in full pads, it was clear and evident that the Beavers added four defensive backs that would instantly upgrade the defense.

It was obvious from day one that for the first time in the Smith era, the Beavers finally had the depth and versatility at corner/safety that they've been patiently waiting for. Unlike previous seasons where the Beavers had to do patchwork jobs across the board, now there's guys entering the fold that are tailor-made for the system Tibesar and DB's coach Blue Adams are looking for.

It's shame we didn't get to see much of spring, but from what we could see, there's a chance that the Beavers could have a really, really tough secondary to navigate through if you're an opposing offense in 2020.