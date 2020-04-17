PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Former Oregon State guard Mikayla Pivec has found her new home in the WNBA as the Atlanta Dream selected her with the first pick of the third round (25th overall).

"I'm super excited for the opportunity," Pivec said. "You grow up watching these amazing players, and being able to be on that stage will be a huge accomplishment. I’m somebody that is going to do all of the little things for the team, and do whatever it takes.”

The Beavers' career leading rebounder was expected to be a late-first to mid-second round selection but slipped to Atlanta in the third round.

Pivec will be reunited with some familiar faces in Atlanta as former Pac-12 standouts Monique Billings (UCLA) and Maite Cazorla (Oregon) are currently on the roster, while Pivec is also familiar with former Baylor star center Kalani Brown from their college days.

The 5-foot-10 guard is coming off a season that saw her average 14.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists that saw her earn all Pac-12 honors and an All-American honorable mention.

The WNBA announced on April 3 that it would postpone the start of the 2020 season, which was slated to tip on May 15, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Head to WNBA.com for updates regarding any changes to key dates.

Stick with BeaversEdge.com for continuing coverage of Pivec landing with Atlanta...