If there was one thing that was evident in Oregon State's spring football practices this season, it was that the defensive line had vastly improved.

After having to build this position group from the ground up, defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa finally appears to have a group that's ready to compete at the Pac-12 level on a weekly basis for four quarters.

There's no sugarcoating it, the OSU defensive line has been a weak spot for many seasons as the Beavers simply didn't have the depth, talent, or size to compete. When Jonathan Smith took over as head coach, the team barely had enough guys to field practice units, let alone drive the competition needed to be great on Saturday's.

The 2018 season was a rough go, but the Beavers showed modest improvement in 2019. We saw that the defensive line was close, but just needed a little bit more to get over the hump. Now that the Beavers have that help in the form of several transfers and the return of Jeromy Reichner, they're in prime position to take a step forward this season.

Despite losing Elu Aydon to graduation, the group is actually well-position to absorb his loss and be in a good position to field a solid starting group this season.

While spring practices were cut short, it was evident that the Beaver defensive line was having themselves a solid start to the session as they were regularly getting after the offensive line. The unit was able to showcase improved strength and fitness and now has enough talent and depth to keep pace with their Pac-12 counterparts.

Keep an eye on this position group this season, they could be sneaky good...