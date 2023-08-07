PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The start of the 2023 football season is just around the corner and the Oregon State football team is ranked in the preseason for the first time since 2013!

The Beavers checked in at No. 18 in the preseason edition of the coaches poll, coming in behind No. 6 USC, No. 11 Washington, No. 14 Utah, & No. 15 Oregon in respect to the conference.

Georgia is the consensus No. 1, and the full coaches poll can be found HERE

Oregon State is coming off a 10-3 campaign with a Las Vegas Bowl victory this past season and was picked to finish fifth in the conference this year...

The last time OSU was ranked to open the season was in '13 when they were No. 25. Oregon State opens the '23 campaign Sunday, September 3rd at San Jose State...

