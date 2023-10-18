PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State redshirt senior Josh Green has been named to the watch list for the 2023 Ray Guy Award, which is given annually to college football’s top punter.

Green, who hails from Adelaide, Australia, has punted 19 times this season, averaging 40.6 yards per attempt. Nine of his 19 punts have been downed inside the 20-yard line, and eight have been fair catches. Green has three punts of 50 or more yards, with his season-long being for 51.

Green has led Oregon State’s punt team, which has allowed just four returns in seven games this season. The longest return has been for 8 yards, and OSU is eighth nationally allowing just 0.57 yards per punt return.

The Beavers next play Saturday, Oct. 28 when visiting Arizona in Tucson. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. PT and will air live on ESPN.

