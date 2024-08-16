PFF: Oregon State Football's Top Returning Defenders
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State football team nearing the conclusion of fall camp, we take a look back at who are the Beavers' top returning defenders per PFF. We've also included transfers (if applicable) with their grades from last season...
MORE: Beaver Baseball To Be On CW | Day 14 Nuggets: RB Allah Stands Out | WATCH: Defense Talks Day 14 | Day 13 Nuggets: Gabarri Johnson Impresses
PFF Grading Scale
Elite: 90.0 or higher
High Quality: 80.0 - 89.9
Above Average: 70.0 - 79.9
Average: 60.0 - 69.9
Below Average: 50.0 - 59.9
Poor: 49.9 or lower
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news