With the Oregon State football team taking to Reser Stadium on Thursday for the 14th practice of fall camp, BeaversEdge has the complete breakdown!

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

OFFENSE

Out of the running backs, the one that impressed me today the most was Salahadin Allah who got some run with the first-team offense today in practice. I like the size and speed that Allah brings as a runner particularly when finding his running lanes and seems to be improving each week in practice.

The biggest takeaway from today was that quarterback Gabarri Johnson... READ THE FULL REPORT HERE

DEFENSE

Freshman linebacker Dexter Foster got the INT party started when he dropped pretty deep into coverage and stepped in front of a Ben Gulbranson pass and picked it off, getting a decent return back the other way.

The best stretch for the defense came on the final drive of practice, Gulbranson in again. The offense was inside the 30-yard line... READ THE FULL REPORT HERE

To read the ENTIRE DAY 14 REPORT, including a much more detailed analysis, first-team offense and defense, second-team units, and much more, CLICK HERE