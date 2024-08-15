PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1LMENYRUZGRlFNJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUswQ1hFRkZGUU0nLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Oregon State Fall Camp Nuggets Day 14: RB Salahadin Allah Stands Out

Ryan Harlan & T.J. Mathewson
Staff

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State football team taking to Reser Stadium on Thursday for the 14th practice of fall camp, BeaversEdge has the complete breakdown!

MORE: WATCH: Defense Talks Day 14 | Day 13 Nuggets: Gabarri Johnson Impresses | Opponent Preview: UNLV | Day 13 Interviews | Day 12 Nuggets: Explosive Plays Elude Offense | Fall Camp HQ

OFFENSE

Out of the running backs, the one that impressed me today the most was Salahadin Allah who got some run with the first-team offense today in practice. I like the size and speed that Allah brings as a runner particularly when finding his running lanes and seems to be improving each week in practice.

The biggest takeaway from today was that quarterback Gabarri Johnson... READ THE FULL REPORT HERE

DEFENSE

Freshman linebacker Dexter Foster got the INT party started when he dropped pretty deep into coverage and stepped in front of a Ben Gulbranson pass and picked it off, getting a decent return back the other way.

The best stretch for the defense came on the final drive of practice, Gulbranson in again. The offense was inside the 30-yard line... READ THE FULL REPORT HERE

To read the ENTIRE DAY 14 REPORT, including a much more detailed analysis, first-team offense and defense, second-team units, and much more, CLICK HERE

