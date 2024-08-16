PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1LMENYRUZGRlFNJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUswQ1hFRkZGUU0nLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Oregon State Baseball Teams With Portland’s CW For 2025 Season

BeaversEdge.com
Staff

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State baseball and the Pac-12 Conference are teaming up with Portland’s CW for the 2025 season. The Beavers will have at least 18 home dates broadcast on the network, which will also allow fans across the state and around the world to stream the games live on KOIN.com.

“We are excited to partner with Portland’s CW to showcase our nationally prominent baseball program,” said Scott Barnes, Vice President and Director of Athletics at Oregon State. “We committed to building a schedule that allows our student-athletes to compete with the best teams and have established a partnership that will provide the coverage Beaver Nation desires for this championship program.”

“It’s an honor to bring the three-time NCAA Division I National Champions to local viewers and showcase these amazing student athletes and coaches as they strive for a fourth NCAA Division I Championship in 2025,” said Tom Keeler, Vice President and General Manager of Portland’s CW and KOIN-6.

The Beavers finished the 2024 season with a 45-16 record, advancing to the NCAA Lexington Super Regional. Oregon State has won 40 or more games three times under Mitch Canham,” the Pat Casey Head Baseball Coach.

“We look forward to seeing Beaver Nation at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field next season,” Canham said. “If you can’t make it out to Goss, this partnership with Portland’s CW will be a fantastic opportunity for our amazing fans to catch our home slate.”

OSU Athletics

