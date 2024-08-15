PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State inside linebackers coach A.J. Cooper, defensive backs Jack Kane and Andre Jordan, and outside linebacker Nikko Taylor following the 14th day of fall camp!

