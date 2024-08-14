With the Oregon State football team taking to the Prothro Practice Fields on Wednesday for the 13th practice of fall camp, BeaversEdge has the complete breakdown!

OFFENSE

Let’s start with the first section of live practice, where the offense's job was to run out the clock and end in the victory formation. Gabarri Johnson, who we heard from the first time today after practice and was running with the second team today, was the only QB whose offense bled the clock out and knelt in the victory formation at the end.

Fast-forward to the red zone portion of practice. Johnson’s unit found the end zone not once, but twice. Let’s look at the two scoring drives:

DEFENSE

A lot of the same for the defense from yesterday’s practice and thought that they improved somewhat in controlling the line of scrimmage but at the same time, they did get gashed in the later team period portions of practice.

SPECIAL TEAMS...

Josh Green had the best day out of all the punters and was hitting most of his punts around 60 to 65 yards in the special teams portion of practice. Max Walker and AJ Winsor hit their punts around...

