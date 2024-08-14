PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1LMENYRUZGRlFNJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Oregon State Fall Camp Nuggets Day 13: Gabarri Johnson Impresses

T.J. Mathewson & Ryan Harlan
Staff

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State football team taking to the Prothro Practice Fields on Wednesday for the 13th practice of fall camp, BeaversEdge has the complete breakdown!

MORE: Opponent Preview: UNLV | Day 13 Interviews | Day 12 Nuggets: Explosive Plays Elude Offense | WATCH: Beavers Talk Day 12 | Fall Camp HQ | 3 Takeaways From OSU's Scrimmage | Scrimmage Nuggets: Defense Scoop N Score

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL05CV1VQaFdDZlpvP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Advertisement

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

OFFENSE

Let’s start with the first section of live practice, where the offense's job was to run out the clock and end in the victory formation. Gabarri Johnson, who we heard from the first time today after practice and was running with the second team today, was the only QB whose offense bled the clock out and knelt in the victory formation at the end.

Fast-forward to the red zone portion of practice. Johnson’s unit found the end zone not once, but twice. Let’s look at the two scoring drives:

Drive 1: Gabarri... READ THE FULL REPORT HERE

DEFENSE

A lot of the same for the defense from yesterday’s practice and thought that they improved somewhat in controlling the line of scrimmage but at the same time, they did get gashed in the later team period portions of practice.

Inside linebacker Isaiah Chisom almost had a pick against... READ THE FULL REPORT HERE

SPECIAL TEAMS...

Josh Green had the best day out of all the punters and was hitting most of his punts around 60 to 65 yards in the special teams portion of practice. Max Walker and AJ Winsor hit their punts around...

To read the ENTIRE DAY 13 REPORT, including a much more detailed analysis, the first-team offense and defense, second-team units, and much more, CLICK HERE

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3Bjb2tJNjhUeENrP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD

• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY

• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK

• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, @tjmathewson, & @ryan_harlan

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzUiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL29yZWdvbnN0YXRlLnJpdmFs cy5jb20vbmV3cy9vcmVnb24tc3RhdGUtZmFsbC1jYW1wLW51Z2dldHMtZGF5 LTEzLWdhYmFycmktam9obnNvbi1pbXByZXNzZXMiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDog JypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAn Km51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlv bigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2Ny aXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNj cmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhl IGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZl IHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1n LmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRC ZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0Pgog IDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9w P2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm9yZWdvbnN0YXRl LnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGb3JlZ29uLXN0YXRlLWZhbGwtY2FtcC1u dWdnZXRzLWRheS0xMy1nYWJhcnJpLWpvaG5zb24taW1wcmVzc2VzJmM1PTIw MjI3MzMxMzUmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0 Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK