Oregon State Football Insider: Injury Report Week 6 vs Nevada

in other news
Oregon State Football: A Closer Look At Nevada
Learn more about the Nevada Wolfpack ahead of Saturday's matchup...
Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 5 Recap
BeaversEdge looks at the Oregon State Beavers in the NFL...
WATCH: Oregon State Offense Previews Nevada & MORE
Hear from Kyle DeVan, Van Wells, Jermaine Terry, and Jeremiah Noga...
With the Oregon State football team (4-1) preparing to face Nevada (2-4) on Saturday afternoon, BeaversEdge delivers the sixth injury report of the season!
OUT For The Season
Defensive Lineman Kelze Howard
-> Howard suffered an ACL injury in practice per his X (Twitter) account and will miss the 2024 campaign.
Defensive Lineman Takari Hickle
-> Hickle suffered a season-ending lower-body injury in spring and will miss the 2024 campaign.
Wide Receiver Jamai East
-> East suffered a season-ending knee injury last week at practice. He would have been a second-team receiver, so some of the younger guys will see extended reps in his absence.
Offensive Lineman Tyler Voltin
-> After leaving the San Diego State game with an injury, Voltin posted on social media that he had suffered a torn ACL and MCL and would miss the remainder of the year. A first-time starter, Voltin showed great promise in his early reps this season.
Wide Receiver Jimmy Valsin
-> Valsin won't see the field in 2024 as he is recovering from a lower-body injury suffered in spring. Valsin was the Beavers' leading returning receiver before the injury...
Offensive Lineman Tyler Morano
-> Morano also won't play in 2024 as he's dealing with a lower-body injury from spring.
Inside Linebacker Makiya Tongue
-> After suffering a brutal knee injury a season ago that was expected to have a recovery timeline of 1-2 years, Tongue is well into his recovery process. However, it would surprise me if he returned this season due to the nature of the injury, but everyone heals differently so we'll be following up as the season progresses.
