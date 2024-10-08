Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 5 Recap

With week five of the 2024 NFL season in the books, BeaversEdge looks at the Beavers in the NFL!

TE Luke Musgrave - Green Bay Packers

-> Musgrave didn't see any snaps in Green Bay's 24-19 win over Los Angeles. He had been dealing with an ankle injury during practice and didn't see the field.

P Johnny Hekker - Carolina Panthers

-> In Carolina's 36-10 loss to Chicago, Hekker punted four times for a total of 206 yards. He averaged 51.5 yards per punt, had two touchbacks, landed one inside the 20, and had a long punt of 65 yards on the day.

WR Anthony Gould - Indianapolis Colts

-> Gould didn't see action in Indy's 37-34 loss to Jacksonville...

OL Issac Seumalo - Pittsburgh Steelers

-> Seumalo made his season debut for the Steelers in the 20-17 loss to the Cowboys, starting at left guard and seeing 58 snaps.

OL Taliese Fuaga - New Orleans Saints

-> In New Orleans' 26-13 loss to Kansas City, Fuaga started at left tackle, his fifth straight start, and played 53 snaps.

DB Alex Austin - New England Patriots

-> Austin didn't see action in New England's 15-10 loss to Miami.

S Jordan Poyer - Miami Dolphins

-> Poyer didn't play in Miami's win over New England due to injury, but he isn't expected to miss much time beyond the Dolphins' bye week...

S Kitan Oladapo - Green Bay Packers

-> In Green Bay's 24-19 win over Los Angeles, Oladapo saw three snaps on the kick return team. It was his first action since week one...

OL Blake Brandel - Minnesota Vikings

-> In Minnesota's 23-17 win over New York, Brandel started at left guard and played a season-high 73 snaps.

DL Kyle Peko - Detroit Lions

-> Peko and the Lions were idle this week...