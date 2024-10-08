Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 5 Recap

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With week five of the 2024 NFL season in the books, BeaversEdge looks at the Beavers in the NFL!
MORE: WATCH: Beavers Preview Nevada | Snap Counts & Takeaways vs CSU | Quick Hits From Trent Bray | Top Performers vs CSU | Beavers vs Nevada Odds | Beavers Flip Wyoming Pledge | 5 Takeaways From OSU's Win | WATCH: BeaversEdge Talks Win Over CSU | WATCH: Beavers Talk Double OT Win | Highlights + Social Media Reactions
On 53-Man Roster
TE Luke Musgrave - Green Bay Packers
-> Musgrave didn't see any snaps in Green Bay's 24-19 win over Los Angeles. He had been dealing with an ankle injury during practice and didn't see the field.
P Johnny Hekker - Carolina Panthers
-> In Carolina's 36-10 loss to Chicago, Hekker punted four times for a total of 206 yards. He averaged 51.5 yards per punt, had two touchbacks, landed one inside the 20, and had a long punt of 65 yards on the day.
WR Anthony Gould - Indianapolis Colts
-> Gould didn't see action in Indy's 37-34 loss to Jacksonville...
OL Issac Seumalo - Pittsburgh Steelers
-> Seumalo made his season debut for the Steelers in the 20-17 loss to the Cowboys, starting at left guard and seeing 58 snaps.
OL Taliese Fuaga - New Orleans Saints
-> In New Orleans' 26-13 loss to Kansas City, Fuaga started at left tackle, his fifth straight start, and played 53 snaps.
DB Alex Austin - New England Patriots
-> Austin didn't see action in New England's 15-10 loss to Miami.
S Jordan Poyer - Miami Dolphins
-> Poyer didn't play in Miami's win over New England due to injury, but he isn't expected to miss much time beyond the Dolphins' bye week...
S Kitan Oladapo - Green Bay Packers
-> In Green Bay's 24-19 win over Los Angeles, Oladapo saw three snaps on the kick return team. It was his first action since week one...
OL Blake Brandel - Minnesota Vikings
-> In Minnesota's 23-17 win over New York, Brandel started at left guard and played a season-high 73 snaps.
DL Kyle Peko - Detroit Lions
-> Peko and the Lions were idle this week...
On Practice Squad
WR Isaiah Hodgins - New York Giants
-> After finding a home with the New York Giants the past couple of seasons, and tallying 58 receptions for 622 yards and seven scores during his tenure, Hodgins was cut by the Giants during the last round of cuts. He was quickly signed to the practice squad but could be eyeing a new situation with the suddenly crowded NY receiver room.
TE Teagan Quitoriano - Chicago Bears
-> After being waived by the Houston Texans, Quitoriano was claimed off waivers by the Bears and is currently on their practice squad. He has nine catches for 156 yards and two scores in his career...
DB Ryan Cooper Jr - Baltimore Ravens
-> After going undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, Cooper signed a free-agent contract with the Baltimore Ravens. He didn't make the 53-man roster but was signed to the practice squad and is currently their third-string CB.
RB Jermar Jefferson - Detroit Lions
-> After dealing with numerous injuries early in his pro career, Jefferson is healthy entering the year with the Lions and is currently the third-string practice squad RB. He didn't make the initial 53-man roster, but the Lions kept him around and have done so since making him a seventh-round pick several years ago, so they're still invested in the young back.
DB Nahshon Wright - Minnesota Vikings
-> After struggling to break into the Cowboys DB rotation these past couple of years, Wright was traded to the Minnesota Vikings, where he currently resides as the top cornerback on the practice squad. We'll see if the Vikings perhaps value Wright's third-round draft grade better than the Cowboys did...
FB Jack Colletto - Pittsburgh Steelers
-> After being let go by Pittsburgh as a part of early-season roster cuts, he was recently re-signed to the practice squad...
Injured Reserve/OUT
DB Rejzohn Wright - New Orleans Saints
-> Wright was placed on injured reserve by the Saints with an undisclosed injury. It's unclear whether he will play yet this season.
WR Brandin Cooks - Dallas Cowboys
-> Cooks is on short term IR with a knee injury, but should return in a month or so.
• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK
• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, & @tjmathewson