Nevada vs Oregon State: The Edge Report

Oregon State Snap Counts + Takeaways: Who Played The Most vs CSU?
BeaversEdge has the snap counts from Oregon State's win over CSU...
Quick Hits From Oregon State HC Trent Bray's Press Conference
Get all the important Oregon State football updates from head coach Trent Bray...
WATCH: Oregon State Head Coach Trent Bray Press Conference (Nevada Week)
Hear from Oregon State head coach Trent Bray as he recaps Colorado State and looks ahead to Nevada...
What positions does Oregon State have an edge over Nevada in? BeaversEdge goes position group by position group below and hands out the advantage in this week's Edge Report.
ADVANTAGE: Nevada
Lewis will be one of the better quarterbacks that the Beavers see this season. He's been efficient for the most part, completing 69.0% of his passes for 1,081 yards and nine touchdowns in six games. Lewis does have a bit of a turnover bug, however, with five interceptions.
ADVANTAGE: Oregon State
Nevada's backup tailback Savion Red (7.2 ypc) is the better of their two running backs but Patrick Garwo III (4.3 ypc) is more likely to get the start on Saturday. For the Beavers, Jamious Griffin's status is unknown, so we're going to give Anthony Hankerson the nod. No matter the starting running back for the Beavers, we believe they have the advantage at the tailback position.
ADVANTAGE: Nevada
To have a quarterback putting up solid numbers, you need a good receiver unit and that's what the Wolfpack have in this year's squad. Nevada's wide receiver unit will test the Beavers secondary perhaps more than any other unit so far this season. Jaden Smith and Cortez Braham have both been very good, combining for 56 receptions, 717 yards, and five touchdowns in six games.
ADVANTAGE: TOSS UP
Another week where the tight ends are quite lackluster. Neither tight end has really made an impact in the passing attacks and are mostly there to be solid but not great blockers.
Want to see who won the EDGE report and who won the battles?
ADVANTAGE: Oregon State
We're going to give the Oregon State offensive line the slightest of advantages here but it's very close between the Beavers and Wolfpack. Both have been very good in their pass protection, the Beavers only allowing six sacks, the Wolfpack 10. That being said, the Beavers have been the better run blocking team thus far this season and that's where we think the Beavers will have one of the biggest advantages on Saturday.