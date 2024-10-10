Nevada vs Oregon State: The Edge Report

QUARTERBACK TEAM NAME PFF GRADE Oregon State Gevani McCoy 78.9 Nevada Brendon Lewis

85.4

ADVANTAGE: Nevada Lewis will be one of the better quarterbacks that the Beavers see this season. He's been efficient for the most part, completing 69.0% of his passes for 1,081 yards and nine touchdowns in six games. Lewis does have a bit of a turnover bug, however, with five interceptions.

RUNNING BACK TEAM NAME PFF GRADE Oregon State Anthony Hankerson 80.3 Nevada Patrick Garwo III 68.4

ADVANTAGE: Oregon State Nevada's backup tailback Savion Red (7.2 ypc) is the better of their two running backs but Patrick Garwo III (4.3 ypc) is more likely to get the start on Saturday. For the Beavers, Jamious Griffin's status is unknown, so we're going to give Anthony Hankerson the nod. No matter the starting running back for the Beavers, we believe they have the advantage at the tailback position.

ADVANTAGE: Nevada To have a quarterback putting up solid numbers, you need a good receiver unit and that's what the Wolfpack have in this year's squad. Nevada's wide receiver unit will test the Beavers secondary perhaps more than any other unit so far this season. Jaden Smith and Cortez Braham have both been very good, combining for 56 receptions, 717 yards, and five touchdowns in six games.

TIGHT END TEAM NAME PFF GRADE Oregon State Jermaine Terry II 51.6 Nevada Andrew Savaiinaea

47.5

ADVANTAGE: TOSS UP Another week where the tight ends are quite lackluster. Neither tight end has really made an impact in the passing attacks and are mostly there to be solid but not great blockers.

