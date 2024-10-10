Advertisement

Oregon State Snap Counts + Takeaways: Who Played The Most vs CSU?

BeaversEdge has the snap counts from Oregon State's win over CSU...

 • Brenden Slaughter
Quick Hits From Oregon State HC Trent Bray's Press Conference

Get all the important Oregon State football updates from head coach Trent Bray...

 • Ryan Harlan
WATCH: Oregon State Head Coach Trent Bray Press Conference (Nevada Week)

Hear from Oregon State head coach Trent Bray as he recaps Colorado State and looks ahead to Nevada...

 • Brenden Slaughter
PFF ANALYTICS: Oregon State's Grades & Top Performers vs Colorado State

The PFF team grades and top performers for Oregon State against Colorado State...

 • Brenden Slaughter
Oregon State Football vs Nevada Odds

BeaversEdge gives the spread, total, and money line via ESPNBET against Nevada...

 • Brenden Slaughter

Published Oct 10, 2024
Nevada vs Oregon State: The Edge Report
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  BeaversEdge
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@Dylan_RivalsPRZ

What positions does Oregon State have an edge over Nevada in? BeaversEdge goes position group by position group below and hands out the advantage in this week's Edge Report.

MORE: WATCH: WBB Previews Season | WATCH: Beaver Defense Previews Nevada | How Did OSU Commits Perform Last Week? | A Closer Look At Nevada | Beavers In The NFL: Week 5 Recap | WATCH: Beavers Preview Nevada | Snap Counts & Takeaways vs CSU | Quick Hits From Trent Bray | Top Performers vs CSU | Beavers vs Nevada Odds | Beavers Flip Wyoming Pledge


QUARTERBACK
TEAMNAMEPFF GRADE

Oregon State

Gevani McCoy

78.9

Nevada

Brendon Lewis

85.4

ADVANTAGE: Nevada

Lewis will be one of the better quarterbacks that the Beavers see this season. He's been efficient for the most part, completing 69.0% of his passes for 1,081 yards and nine touchdowns in six games. Lewis does have a bit of a turnover bug, however, with five interceptions.

RUNNING BACK
TEAMNAMEPFF GRADE

Oregon State

Anthony Hankerson

80.3

Nevada

Patrick Garwo III

68.4

ADVANTAGE: Oregon State

Nevada's backup tailback Savion Red (7.2 ypc) is the better of their two running backs but Patrick Garwo III (4.3 ypc) is more likely to get the start on Saturday. For the Beavers, Jamious Griffin's status is unknown, so we're going to give Anthony Hankerson the nod. No matter the starting running back for the Beavers, we believe they have the advantage at the tailback position.

WIDE RECEIVER
TEAMNAMEPFF GRADE

Oregon State

Trent Walker

65.6

Oregon State

Jeremiah Noga

53.6

Oregon State

Darrius Clemons

68.7

Nevada

Jaden Smith

75.1

Nevada

Cortez Braham

67.1

Nevada

Marcus Bellon

70.1

ADVANTAGE: Nevada

To have a quarterback putting up solid numbers, you need a good receiver unit and that's what the Wolfpack have in this year's squad. Nevada's wide receiver unit will test the Beavers secondary perhaps more than any other unit so far this season. Jaden Smith and Cortez Braham have both been very good, combining for 56 receptions, 717 yards, and five touchdowns in six games.

TIGHT END
TEAMNAMEPFF GRADE

Oregon State

Jermaine Terry II

51.6

Nevada

Andrew Savaiinaea

47.5

ADVANTAGE: TOSS UP

Another week where the tight ends are quite lackluster. Neither tight end has really made an impact in the passing attacks and are mostly there to be solid but not great blockers.

OFFENSIVE LINE
TEAMNAMEPFF GRADES

Oregon State - LT

Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan

81.8

Oregon State - LG

Joshua Gray

75.1

Oregon State - C

Van Wells

60.9

Oregon State - RG

Flavio Gonzalez

67.8

Oregon State - RT

Grant Starck

69.8

Nevada - LT

Isaiah World

67.4

Nevada LG

Tyson Ruffins

65.4

Nevada - C

Andrew Madigral

66.2

Nevada - RG

Spencer Lovell

68.9

Nevada - RT

Josiah Timoteo

56.5

Want to see who won the EDGE report and who won the battles?

ADVANTAGE: Oregon State

We're going to give the Oregon State offensive line the slightest of advantages here but it's very close between the Beavers and Wolfpack. Both have been very good in their pass protection, the Beavers only allowing six sacks, the Wolfpack 10. That being said, the Beavers have been the better run blocking team thus far this season and that's where we think the Beavers will have one of the biggest advantages on Saturday.

