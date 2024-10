WATCH: Oregon State WBB Previews 2024-25 Season

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State women's basketball head coach Scott Rueck and Kelsey Rees and AJ Marotte as the trio previews the start of the 2024-25 campaign...

