How did Oregon State commitments perform last weekend?

(Photo by © Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Rose had a strong game against Buchanan in a 37-10 win, completing 24-of-33 passing attempts for 267 yards and four touchdowns with one interception. He's now 111-for-154 this season for 1,654 yards and 21 touchdowns with five interceptions thrown.

Liberty was off last week.



Glasper recorded two receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns. No defensive stats were recorded.

Glass did not play last week for Hanford in their 43-6 win over Dinuba.



Myers had one sack in 37-10 win for Cardnal Newman over Pleasant Valley.

Skyview fell to West Linn (OR) 45-0 last weekend.

No stats are available from West Linn's 55-0 win over Tigard.

No stats available for Crane Union's 52-30 win over Union last weekend.

Castlemont and Washington had a bye week last weekend.

Madison had four tackles including three solo tackles ina 48-33 win for Prestonwood Christian over Bishop Lynch.

No stats are available from Lewisville's 56-23 win over Braswell last weekend.