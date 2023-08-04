PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State wide receiver and punt returner Anthony Gould has been named to the Hornung Award watch list, while defensive back Akili Arnold has been selected to the Wuerrfel Trophy watch list.

Both watch lists were released on Thursday.

Gould is looking to join 2022 Hornung Award winner Jack Colletto as winners of the award, which is given annually to the nation’s most versatile player. Gould, a 2022 All-American, returned two punts for touchdowns last season. He led the nation averaging 18.57 yards per punt return. He also caught 27 passes for 457 yards and three touchdowns.

Arnold is on the watch list for the Wuerrfel Trophy, which is an annual award given for excellence in service in the community. Arnold, who was also nominated for the AFCA Good Works Team, has been active in the community, working with events such as the Night of the Stars. On the field, he’s played in 39 games for the Beavers in his career, making 91 tackles with five pass breakups.

The Beavers open the 2023 season Sept. 3 when visiting San Jose State. Kickoff is slated for 12:30 p.m. PT and it will air on CBS.