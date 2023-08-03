With the Oregon State football team set to begin fall camp on Thursday, BeaversEdge previews with three burning questions!

Arguably the biggest storyline entering fall camp, Oregon State's seemingly "open" quarterback competition is sure to grab a lot of eyeballs over the next month.

The Beavers return Ben Gulbranson after he went 7-1 as a starter a year ago, but the coaches knew they needed more competition at the quarterback spot, so they went to the transfer portal and landed former Clemson star DJ Uiagalelei.

The former five-star recruit has the ability to take OSU's quarterback play to a level we haven't seen since at least Jake Luton or Sean Mannion, and for a team looking to reach the Pac-12 Championship, it's a must to have a reliable QB who can make plays when needed.

Based on what we saw during spring, Uiagalelei needs to tighten up his accuracy and decision-making, but given that he's had time to learn the offense, I believe he'll be a lot more comfortable in fall camp.

Early on, look for Uiagalelei and Gulbranson to split reps with the first team...

The wildcard here is true-freshman quarterback Aidan Chiles... Chiles, a consensus four-star recruit dazzled in spring practices and really showcased why he's going to be the future of the quarterback position in Corvallis. However, I think at this juncture, it's likely he takes a redshirt season...

There's a lot left to be decided at the quarterback spot in Corvallis, but the talent in the room is the best it's been in the Smith era, and it's my prediction that DJ U wins the Beavers' quarterback job...