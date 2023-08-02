News More News
Fall Camp Preview: Which Transfers Will Emerge? Three Candidates

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • BeaversEdge
Recruiting Analyst
@Dylan_RivalsPRZ

Oregon State's fall camp gets underway this week, and as we begin to prepare for this fall, we take a look at a few members of the Beavers transfer class from this offseason who could make an impact this fall.

We previously looked at the class of 2023 recruits who could make an early impact HERE

This one shouldn't be too surprising...

The Clemson transfer will, in reality, hold most of the Beaver hopes and dreams on his shoulders this fall. After an up-and-down career with the Tigers, Uiagalelei hopes for a fresh start in Corvallis. He looked strong this off-season and during spring practices, but needs to tighten up his accuracy and decision-making. The Beavers need to take a big step up when it comes to their passing attack this fall and Uiagalelei has all the tools to help the offense do just that.

