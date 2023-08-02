PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State's fall camp gets underway this week, and as we begin to prepare for this fall, we take a look at a few members of the Beavers transfer class from this offseason who could make an impact this fall.

We previously looked at the class of 2023 recruits who could make an early impact HERE

MORE: Fall Camp Preview: Secondary + Linebackers | Jam Griffin Enters Transfer Portal | Analysis: OL Rakeem Johnson | Fall Preview OL/DL | Beavers Land Central Catholic LB Dexter Foster | EDGE POD: Talkin' CU, Fall Camp, EDGE 1-9