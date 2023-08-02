Oregon State Football Fall Preview: Offensive Skill Positions
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State football team preparing for fall camp and readying for the sixth season under head coach Jonathan Smith, BeaversEdge.com concludes a three-part series previewing the team.
Today, we wrap up with the offensive skill positions that will include the quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends.
Only scholarship players are included...
MORE: Three Transfers Who Could Emerge | Jam Griffin Enters Transfer Portal | Analysis: OL Rakeem Johnson | Beavers Land Central Catholic LB Dexter Foster Fall Camp Preview: Which 2023 Signees Will Emerge? | EDGE POD: Talkin' CU, Fall Camp, EDGE 1-9
Quarterbacks
D.J. Uiagalelei - 6' 4'' 251 Jr. Inland Empire, Calif. / St. John Bosco
Ben Gulbranson - 6' 3'' 214 R-So. Newbury Park, Calif. / Newbury Park
Travis Throckmorton - 6' 1'' 205 R-Fr. Westlake Village, Calif. / Simi Valley
Aidan Chiles - 6' 3'' 197 Fr. Downey, Calf. / Downey
SPIN -> After seeing the program reach the 10-win plateau with average quarterback play a season ago, Oregon State has placed a high emphasis on having a stronger passing attack in 2023.
To help with that, the Beavers landed the biggest transfer in program history and arguably one of the biggest names on the market this offseason in former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.
The former five-star recruit and California native wanted to return to the west coast for his next and final collegiate stop and saw big-time potential in running Oregon State's dynamic pro-style offense.
We profiled HERE why Uiagalelei ultimately chose Oregon State...
Uiagalelei certainly has room to grow his game, but given the big-time moments he played in with the Tigers, and the team success/expectations there, I believe he'll thrive in a spot like Corvallis with a lot less external pressure.
If he reaches his true ceiling, Oregon State will certainly be in the mix for a Pac-12 Championship...
Gulbranson also remains in the mix after leading the Beavers to a 7-1 record as a starter in relief of the injured Chance Nolan a season ago. He's endeared himself with his teammates and will likely be voted captain this season, but I don't think he'll be able to fend off Uiagalelei and eventually Chiles in the QB room...
However, Gulbranson is a consistent, know-what-you-get option for the Beavers, and that's valuable at a key position like quarterback...
The Beavers also welcomed in one of their biggest high school quarterback recruits in school history in spring with four-star Aidan Chiles...
Chiles is the real deal and figures to be the dynamic future of this program, but I don't believe at 17 (turns 18 midseason) he'll be quite ready to unseat Uiagelelei or Gulbranson, but he was really impressive in spring. I wouldn't be surprised to see the Beavers find a way to get him on the field this season...
Travis Throckmorton is likely a depth piece right now, but just as we didn't anticipate Gulbranson getting action last season, you never know... He's had some solid moments irunsimited run in previous offseason workouts, but we haven't seen a ton of him...
The Beavers took big-time steps to improve the play at quarterback with the additions of Uiagalelei and Chiles to the room, all that's left is fall camp to let the cream rise to the top...
I ultimately expect Uiagalelei to win the job, but the Beavers have a strong collection of quarterback depth, talent, and experience heading into the year...
Running Backs
Deshaun Fenwick - 6' 2'' 231 R-Sr. Bradenton, Fla. / Braden River
Damien Martinez - 6' 0'' 230 So. Lewisville, Texas / Lewisville
Isaiah Newell - 6' 1'' 218 R-So. Walnut Creek, Calif. / Las Lomas
SPIN -> Arguably the strongest position group on offense outside of the offensive line, Oregon State's running backs are vital to the offensive scheme and team identity the Beavers want to have.
Just days before the start of fall camp, Oregon State's running back depth took a bit of a hit as Jam Griffin announced his intention to seek the transfer portal.
While Griffin wasn't the Beavers' starting back, he was a terrific insurance policy behind Damien Martinez and Deshaun Fenwick.
Martinez returns after a freshman All-American campaign and Pac-12 Freshman of the Year honors, tallying 982 rushing yards on 161 carries, scoring seven touchdowns, and averaging 6.1 yards per carry.
Fenwick is also back for his final campaign after tallying 553 yards and seven touchdowns a season ago and should play big-time snaps in relief of Martinez. He's a very physical and big runner, and could see a lot more goal-line work with Jack Colletto off to the NFL...
Martinez will be the Beavers' lead-back and has all the ability to be the next great OSU RB on Mt. Rushmore, but depth is key at the position given injuries and OSU has just three scholarship players left in Martinez, Fenwick, and Isaiah Newell.
Pass-catching specialist Trey Lowe also medically retired this offseason, further hitting the depth at the position. While the Beavers didn't have Lowe for the majority of last season, he was the ideal "third down" back in terms of his shiftiness and prowess as a pass-catcher, it's unclear who will fill that role this upcoming season.
With Griffin out of the mix, Newell should see a massive increase in snaps and production, and based on what we saw against Oregon and in practices, he's more than capable of filling the void.
Martinez will anchor what is going to be a strong rushing attack running behind arguably the best offensive line in the conference, but Fenwick and Newell will play a big role and see a lot of snaps.
If there's a concern here, it's that the Beavers are an injury or two away from being in a really tough spot, and given that Fenwick and Martinez each missed time with minor ailments this past season, it's a notable concern.
Wide Receivers
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news