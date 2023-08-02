Today, we wrap up with the offensive skill positions that will include the quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends.

With the Oregon State football team preparing for fall camp and readying for the sixth season under head coach Jonathan Smith , BeaversEdge.com concludes a three-part series previewing the team.

D.J. Uiagalelei - 6' 4'' 251 Jr. Inland Empire, Calif. / St. John Bosco

Ben Gulbranson - 6' 3'' 214 R-So. Newbury Park, Calif. / Newbury Park

Travis Throckmorton - 6' 1'' 205 R-Fr. Westlake Village, Calif. / Simi Valley

Aidan Chiles - 6' 3'' 197 Fr. Downey, Calf. / Downey

SPIN -> After seeing the program reach the 10-win plateau with average quarterback play a season ago, Oregon State has placed a high emphasis on having a stronger passing attack in 2023.

To help with that, the Beavers landed the biggest transfer in program history and arguably one of the biggest names on the market this offseason in former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.

The former five-star recruit and California native wanted to return to the west coast for his next and final collegiate stop and saw big-time potential in running Oregon State's dynamic pro-style offense.

We profiled HERE why Uiagalelei ultimately chose Oregon State...

Uiagalelei certainly has room to grow his game, but given the big-time moments he played in with the Tigers, and the team success/expectations there, I believe he'll thrive in a spot like Corvallis with a lot less external pressure.

If he reaches his true ceiling, Oregon State will certainly be in the mix for a Pac-12 Championship...

Gulbranson also remains in the mix after leading the Beavers to a 7-1 record as a starter in relief of the injured Chance Nolan a season ago. He's endeared himself with his teammates and will likely be voted captain this season, but I don't think he'll be able to fend off Uiagalelei and eventually Chiles in the QB room...

However, Gulbranson is a consistent, know-what-you-get option for the Beavers, and that's valuable at a key position like quarterback...

The Beavers also welcomed in one of their biggest high school quarterback recruits in school history in spring with four-star Aidan Chiles...

Chiles is the real deal and figures to be the dynamic future of this program, but I don't believe at 17 (turns 18 midseason) he'll be quite ready to unseat Uiagelelei or Gulbranson, but he was really impressive in spring. I wouldn't be surprised to see the Beavers find a way to get him on the field this season...

Travis Throckmorton is likely a depth piece right now, but just as we didn't anticipate Gulbranson getting action last season, you never know... He's had some solid moments irunsimited run in previous offseason workouts, but we haven't seen a ton of him...

The Beavers took big-time steps to improve the play at quarterback with the additions of Uiagalelei and Chiles to the room, all that's left is fall camp to let the cream rise to the top...

I ultimately expect Uiagalelei to win the job, but the Beavers have a strong collection of quarterback depth, talent, and experience heading into the year...