PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Chiles Could See Rankings Bump | Updated Scholarship Chart | Beavers In The NFL: Week 18 | Chiles Impresses At All-American Bowl | Futurecasting 2023 DB To OSU | Offseason Movement Tracker (Jan. 7th Update)

After a 10-3 campaign in 2022, the Oregon State football team checks in at No. 17 in both the Associated Press and the USA Coaches Polls.

The Beavers went 6-3 overall in the Pac-12, 3-0 in the nonconference, and then trounced Florida 30-3 in the Las Vegas Bowl for the program's third 10-plus win campaign ever.

The 17th-place finish (AP) is the first time since 2012 that the Beavers ended the season ranked (20th) and is the highest overall since the 2000 team finished fourth.

OSU was last ranked 19th in the coaches poll to end the 2012 season, and the No. 17 mark is the highest since the 2000 team finished fifth.

FULL AP POLL

FULL Coaches Poll