Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String

-> In Houston's 32-31 win over Indianapolis, Cooks easily had his best performance of the season, tallying five receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown. It was the first time in 2022 that Cooks crossed the 100-yard threshold...



With significant changes on the way in Houston and Cooks set to make 18 million (second-highest on team) in 2023, Cooks will likely be on the move. He mentioned in his exit interview (see below) that he doesn't want to go through another rebuild, so he could be one of the top receivers on the trade block this offseason and instant help for a 2023 contender...

Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - New York Giants - First/Second String

-> In New York's 22-16 loss to Philly, Hodgins didn't see action as the Giants were resting their typical starters. It's been quite a journey for Hodgins who went from the Bills' practice squad to a rested starter with the Giants by week 18, but the NFL is all about making your opportunities count and that's exactly what Hodgins has done with the G-Men... Hodgins and the Giants will square off with the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. on Fox... Hodgins has tallied 37 receptions for 392 yards and four touchdowns this season...