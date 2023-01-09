Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 18 Recap
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the final week of the NFL regular season in the books, BeaversEdge.com recaps how the Oregon State Beavers fared over the weekend...
MORE: Aidan Chiles Impresses At All-American Bowl | Futurecasting 2023 DB To Oregon State | Offseason Movement Tracker (Jan. 7th Update) | Beavers Land Key Transfer Portal DE | 3 Signees Who Slipped Under The Radar
Quarterback
Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Seattle Seahawks - Practice Squad
-> Mannion is currently a member of the Seahawks' practice squad...
Jake Luton (2017-19) - New Orleans Saints - Practice Squad
-> Luton is currently a member of the Saints' practice squad...
Running Back
Jermar Jefferson (2018-20) - Detroit Lions - Practice Squad
-> Jefferson currently finds himself on the Lions' practice squad...
BJ Baylor (2018-21) - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad
-> Baylor currently finds himself on the Falcons' practice squad...
Wide Receiver
Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String
-> In Houston's 32-31 win over Indianapolis, Cooks easily had his best performance of the season, tallying five receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown. It was the first time in 2022 that Cooks crossed the 100-yard threshold...
With significant changes on the way in Houston and Cooks set to make 18 million (second-highest on team) in 2023, Cooks will likely be on the move. He mentioned in his exit interview (see below) that he doesn't want to go through another rebuild, so he could be one of the top receivers on the trade block this offseason and instant help for a 2023 contender...
Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - New York Giants - First/Second String
-> In New York's 22-16 loss to Philly, Hodgins didn't see action as the Giants were resting their typical starters. It's been quite a journey for Hodgins who went from the Bills' practice squad to a rested starter with the Giants by week 18, but the NFL is all about making your opportunities count and that's exactly what Hodgins has done with the G-Men... Hodgins and the Giants will square off with the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. on Fox... Hodgins has tallied 37 receptions for 392 yards and four touchdowns this season...
Tight End
Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Philadelphia Eagles - Practice Squad
-> Togiai is currently on Philadelphia's practice squad...
Teagan Quitoriano (2018-21) - Houston Texans - First/Second String
-> In Houston's 32-31 win over Indy, Quitoriano started at one of the tight end spots and was the team's second-leading receiver behind Cooks, hauling in three of his four targets for 83 yards. He averaged 27.7 yards per reception and had a long catch of 52 yards on the afternoon... Quitoriano finishes the 2023 campaign with seven receptions for 113 yards and two scores...
Offensive Line
Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - First String
-> In Philly's 22-16 win over New York, Seumalo made his 17th straight start of the season at right guard and saw 73 snaps... The Eagles are idle by virtue of being the one-seed...
Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Second String
-> In Minnesota's 29-13 win over Chicago, Brandel didn't see action... Minnesota hosts the Giants on Saturday...
Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Arizona Cardinals - Second String
-> Harlow saw two snaps on special teams in Arizona's 38-13 loss to San Francisco...
Defensive Line
Kyle Peko (2015) - Las Vegas Raiders - Second/Third String
-> In Las Vegas' 31-13 loss to Kansas City, Peko saw action on the defensive line (13 snaps) and special teams (eight)...
Linebackers
Hamilcar Rashed (2016-20) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Practice Squad.
-> Rashed currently finds himself on Tampa's practice squad...
Secondary
Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Houston Texans - First String
-> Nelson didn't see action in the Texans' 32-31 win over Indy...
Nahshon Wright (2019-20) - Dallas Cowboys - First/Second String
-> Wright started his second-straight contest in Dallas' 26-6 loss to Washington, playing 22 snaps on defense and 15 on special teams. He tallied one tackle... The Cowboys face the Buccaneers Monday at 5:15 p.m.
Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String
-> In Buffalo's 35-23 win over New England, Poyer started at one of the safety spots and played 68 snaps... He led the Bills in tackles with nine... Buffalo faces Miami on Sunday at 10:00 a.m.
Isaiah Dunn (2017-20) - Seattle Seahawks - Reserve/Injured List
-> Dunn didn't see action in Seattle's 19-16 OT win over Los Angeles...
Punter
Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Carolina Panthers - First String
-> In Carolina's 10-7 win over New Orleans, Hekker punted six times for a total of 281 yards. He averaged 46.8 yards per punt, landed four inside the 20, and had a long punt of 54 yards on the afternoon...
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US on FACEBOOK
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, & @DylanCC_FB
• Subscribe to our YouTube.