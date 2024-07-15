PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

FORT WORTH, Texas – Oregon State right-handed pitcher Bridger Holmes has been selected in the seventh round, 202nd overall, by the Los Angeles Angels Monday in the MLB First-Year Player Draft.

Holmes finished the 2024 season with a 3-4 record and 1.96 earned run average, appearing in 26 games. He saved 13 games, which led the Pac-12 Conference and was among the nation’s leaders.

The North Bend, Ore., native was named an All-American by the NCBWA, D1Baseball.com, the ABCA and Perfect Game. Holmes was one of 10 finalists for the Stopper of the Year award.

He was also selected as a College Sports Communicators Academic All-American and chosen to the All-Pac-12 First Team.

Holmes is the fourth Beaver taken all-time by the Angels, and the first since Nathan Burns in 2021.

