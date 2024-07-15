PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

FORT WORTH, Texas – Oregon State right-handed pitcher Jacob Kmatz has been selected in the fifth round, 157th overall, by the Tampa Bay Rays Monday in the MLB First-Year Player Draft.

Kmatz is a 2024 All-American by the NCBWA and All-Pac-12 First-Teamer after going 7-3 with a 3.38 ERA in 88 innings. The Albuquerque, N.M., native led the Beavers with 96 strikeouts and was named the Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week three times.

He’s pitched in 46 games in his Beaver career, starting 45, and is 20-9 with a 4.05 ERA. He’s struck out 222 in 238 innings, limiting opponents to a .235 batting average.

Kmatz is the third Beaver taken all-time by Tampa Bay and the first since Drew Rasmussen in 2017.

OSU Athletics