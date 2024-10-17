Oregon State Football: A Closer Look At UNLV

With the Oregon State football team (4-2) preparing for a matchup with UNLV (5-1) on Saturday, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the Rebels!

Opponent Preview

- The Rebels have won their first three road games in a season for the first time ever and set a school record last week with their fifth-straight road victory, 50-34, at Utah State to stay unbeaten in MW play while the Beavers, who will face opponents from the Silver State in back-to-back weeks, fell at UNR 42-37.

- UNLV, which made its first-ever appearance in the Coaches Poll on Sept. 15 (reaching as high as No. 23) and then joined the AP version for the first time one week later, is receiving votes in both polls this week ... UNLV, which is 5-1 for the second straight season, won its first four games this fall for the first time since 1984 when Randall Cunningham was playing QB.

- With a win at Houston and a victory at Kansas, UNLV became the first non-conference team ever to have multiple road wins against Big 12 competition in the same season ... The 14 wins in 20 games under head coach Barry Odom represent the most victories over any two-season span since the Rebels went a combined 16-7-1 in 1984 and '85 ... The Rebels are 13-0 under Odom when leading after the third quarter.

- UNLV is tied with James Madison for the national lead in turnover margin at plus-12 as the Rebel defense has forced at least one turnover in 19 of 20 games under DC Michael Scherer ... This week's MW Defensive Player of the Week, LB Jackson Woodward, leads the nation with 1.8 passes defended per game after posting a total of five at USU on Friday (2 INT, 3 PBU)

- The Rebels have scored 67 total points off turnovers while allowing just seven such points from opponents.

The Rebels are 3-2 all-time vs. Oregon State but meet the Beavers for the first time since 2009 and for the first time in Corvallis since John Robinson's UNLV squad traveled to face Dennis Erickson's team in 2002.

- UNLV is posting a historic season on the scoreboard as its 45.3 points-per-game average represents the highest number during any six-game stretch in program history. The school record for points per game during a season is 34.9 in 1980.

- Under the current coaching staff, the Rebels have scored at least 40 points 12 times in 20 games and their three games scoring at least 50 points this season is only matched by the 1974 and 1980 squads.

- The Rebels rank second in the Mountain West in scoring defense at 22.7 points allowed per game (55th nationally) and second in offensive scoring with an average of 45.3 PPG (fourth nationally).

- The 41 points UNLV scored in the first half at USU last week were the most scored in any half by the Rebels vs. an FBS opponent.

- The 59 points scored vs. Fresno State represented the most UNLV has ever scored against a conference opponent in a regulation game. The Rebels finished with 69 vs. Wyoming in a triple-overtime affair in 2016 at Sam Boyd Stadium.

- After limiting half of its six opponents to less than 70 yards rushing, UNLV sits first in the MW and 20th nationally with 99.0 yards allowed per outing.

- UNLV also leads the league in pass efficiency and sits third in pass efficiency defense

- UNLV WR Ricky White III has 27 receptions for 400 yards and five TDs in the last three games and has gone for at least 100 yards in nine of his last 11 regular-season games ...

- After bringing in eight in the last three games, the Rebs are tied with Minnesota and Cal for the national lead with 13 team interceptions. In fact, since the beginning of 2022, UNLV’s defense has 45 interceptions, which is the most in the FBS during that span (Oklahoma is second with 43).

- The Rebels are 7-2 in true road games under head coach Barry Odom after only winning five total road games in the previous five seasons (5-22).

