EDGE PODCAST: Talkin' Oregon State's Injuries, Defensive Struggles, & UNLV

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Join BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter and writers Ryan Harlan and T.J. Mathewson as they discuss Oregon State's loss to Nevada, talk injuries, and look ahead to UNLV...

MORE: Beavers Set To Welcome Multiple OVs | WATCH: Beaver Defense Talks UNLV & MORE | Analysis: Beavers Add Versatile EDGE In Logan Knapp | Beavers In The NFL: Week 6 Recap | Josh Green Named To Ray Guy List | WATCH: Beaver Offense Talks Improvements, Records, & MORE | How Beaver Commits Fared Last Week | Quick Hits From Trent Bray's Presser | OSU vs UNLV Odds