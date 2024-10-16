WATCH: Oregon State Defense Talks Improvement & MORE

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from defensive coordinator Keith Heyward, and outside linebackers Olu Omotosho and Nikko Taylor as they talk defensive improvement, overcoming injuries, and much more!

