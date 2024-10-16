Oregon State Punter Josh Green Named To Ray Guy Award Watch List

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State redshirt senior Josh Green has been named to the watch list for the Ray Guy Award, it was announced on Tuesday. The honor is given to the nation’s top punter.

Green is added to the list after having punted 16 times over the first 16 games of the season. Eight of those 16 punts have gone 50 or more yards, while nine have trapped opponents inside their 20, including three apiece against San Diego State and Colorado State. He is averaging 45.2 yards per punt this year, which would rank fourth for a single season at OSU.

The Adelaide, Australia native has participated in 23 games for the Beavers, totaling 49 punts with an average of 43.1 yards per. That ranks third for a career at Oregon State.

Green and the Beavers host UNLV Saturday at 7 p.m. PT. The game will air live on The CW and tickets are available by visiting BeaverTickets.com.

OSU Athletics