Oregon State Punter Josh Green Named To Ray Guy Award Watch List

Oregon State Football vs UNLV Odds
BeaversEdge gives the spread, total, and money line via ESPNBET against UNLV...
3 Takeaways From Oregon State's 42-37 loss to Nevada
BeaversEdge gives three takeaways from Oregon State's
GAME DAY CENTRAL - Oregon State vs Nevada
The Beavers are in RENO for a matchup with the Wolfpack!
2025 DE Logan Knapp discusses commitment to Oregon State
Recent Oregon State commit Logan Knapp discusses his commitment to the Beavers.
BeaversEdge Staff Predictions: Oregon State vs Nevada
BeaversEdge gives its predictions for Oregon State's matchup against Nevada...
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State redshirt senior Josh Green has been named to the watch list for the Ray Guy Award, it was announced on Tuesday. The honor is given to the nation’s top punter.
Green is added to the list after having punted 16 times over the first 16 games of the season. Eight of those 16 punts have gone 50 or more yards, while nine have trapped opponents inside their 20, including three apiece against San Diego State and Colorado State. He is averaging 45.2 yards per punt this year, which would rank fourth for a single season at OSU.
The Adelaide, Australia native has participated in 23 games for the Beavers, totaling 49 punts with an average of 43.1 yards per. That ranks third for a career at Oregon State.
Green and the Beavers host UNLV Saturday at 7 p.m. PT. The game will air live on The CW and tickets are available by visiting BeaverTickets.com.
OSU Athletics
