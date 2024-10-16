Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 6 Recap

in other news
With week six of the 2024 NFL season in the books, BeaversEdge looks at the Beavers in the NFL!
On 53-Man Roster
P Johnny Hekker - Carolina Panthers
-> In Carolina's 38-20 loss to Atlanta, Hekker punted three times for a total of 120 yards. He averaged 40 yards per punt, landed one inside the '20, and had a long punt of 58 yards on the afternoon...
WR Anthony Gould - Indianapolis Colts
-> Gould didn't see action in Indy's 20-17 win over Tennessee.
OL Issac Seumalo - Pittsburgh Steelers
-> Seumalo made his second straight start of the season at left guard for the Steelers in the 32-13 win over Las Vegas, playing 58 snaps...
OL Taliese Fuaga - New Orleans Saints
-> In New Orleans' 51-27 loss to Tampa Bay, Fuaga made his sixth-straight start at left tackle and played the second-most snaps he's seen this season with 70 on the afternoon.
S Jordan Poyer - Miami Dolphins
-> Poyer and the Dolphins were idle this week - Poyer was dealing with a minor injury before the bye, so the break could have come at an ideal time to get him back on the field. He has 11 tackles on the season so far...
S Kitan Oladapo - Green Bay Packers
-> Oladapo didn't see action in Green Bay's 34-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
OL Blake Brandel - Minnesota Vikings
-> Brandel and the Vikings were idle this past weekend... He's logged five starts at left guard for the 5-0 Vikings...
TE Teagan Quitoriano - Houston Texans
-> Signed to the Chicago practice squad after being waived by Houston in August, the Texans reunited with Quitoriano ahead of week six, signing him off the Bears practice squad to the open roster spot made available with star WR Nico Collins going to IR. He wasn't targeted last weekend but could see ample looks with CJ Stroud under center if he's out running routes. This past weekend he saw nine snaps, eight on runs, and just one on throws.
On Practice Squad
WR Isaiah Hodgins - New York Giants
-> Briefly elevated to the active roster ahead of the loss to Cincinnati, Hodgins caught his first pass of the season for five yards in the loss to the Bengals. He reverted back to the practice squad this Monday but has shown the ability to be called up and ready to go at a moment's notice with his prior experience.
DB Ryan Cooper Jr - Baltimore Ravens
-> After going undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, Cooper signed a free-agent contract with the Baltimore Ravens. He didn't make the 53-man roster but was signed to the practice squad and is currently their third-string CB.
RB Jermar Jefferson - Detroit Lions
-> After dealing with numerous injuries early in his pro career, Jefferson is healthy entering the year with the Lions and is currently the third-string practice squad RB. He didn't make the initial 53-man roster, but the Lions kept him around and have done so since making him a seventh-round pick several years ago, so they're still invested in the young back.
DB Nahshon Wright - Minnesota Vikings
-> After struggling to break into the Cowboys DB rotation these past couple of years, Wright was traded to the Minnesota Vikings, where he currently resides as the top cornerback on the practice squad. We'll see if the Vikings perhaps value Wright's third-round draft grade better than the Cowboys did...
Injured Reserve/OUT
DB Rejzohn Wright - New Orleans Saints
-> Wright was placed on injured reserve by the Saints with an undisclosed injury. It's unclear whether he will play yet this season.
WR Brandin Cooks - Dallas Cowboys
-> Cooks is on short-term IR with a knee injury, but should return in a month or so.
DL Kyle Peko - Detroit Lions
-> Peko suffered what is expected to be a season-ending pectoral injury in the Lions' win over Dallas...
TE Luke Musgrave - Green Bay Packers
-> After suffering an ankle injury in the week four loss to Minnesota, Musgrave didn't see action recovering in week five. The injury turned out to be potentially more significant than originally thought as the Packers placed Musgrave on IR before this past weekend's games. It's expected he will miss about a month...
DB Alex Austin - New England Patriots
-> Placed on injured reserve due to an ankle injury, it's unclear how much time Austin is set to miss...
