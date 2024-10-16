Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 6 Recap

With week six of the 2024 NFL season in the books, BeaversEdge looks at the Beavers in the NFL!

P Johnny Hekker - Carolina Panthers

-> In Carolina's 38-20 loss to Atlanta, Hekker punted three times for a total of 120 yards. He averaged 40 yards per punt, landed one inside the '20, and had a long punt of 58 yards on the afternoon...

WR Anthony Gould - Indianapolis Colts

-> Gould didn't see action in Indy's 20-17 win over Tennessee.

OL Issac Seumalo - Pittsburgh Steelers

-> Seumalo made his second straight start of the season at left guard for the Steelers in the 32-13 win over Las Vegas, playing 58 snaps...

OL Taliese Fuaga - New Orleans Saints

-> In New Orleans' 51-27 loss to Tampa Bay, Fuaga made his sixth-straight start at left tackle and played the second-most snaps he's seen this season with 70 on the afternoon.

S Jordan Poyer - Miami Dolphins

-> Poyer and the Dolphins were idle this week - Poyer was dealing with a minor injury before the bye, so the break could have come at an ideal time to get him back on the field. He has 11 tackles on the season so far...

S Kitan Oladapo - Green Bay Packers

-> Oladapo didn't see action in Green Bay's 34-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

OL Blake Brandel - Minnesota Vikings

-> Brandel and the Vikings were idle this past weekend... He's logged five starts at left guard for the 5-0 Vikings...

TE Teagan Quitoriano - Houston Texans

-> Signed to the Chicago practice squad after being waived by Houston in August, the Texans reunited with Quitoriano ahead of week six, signing him off the Bears practice squad to the open roster spot made available with star WR Nico Collins going to IR. He wasn't targeted last weekend but could see ample looks with CJ Stroud under center if he's out running routes. This past weekend he saw nine snaps, eight on runs, and just one on throws.