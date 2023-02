With the 2024 recruiting cycle now clearly the focus of programs across the country, it's time for BeaversEdge to also turn out attention to the 2024 recruiting cycle. That will begin today with our interview with 2024 ATH Devin Green out of Sacramento (CA).

Green is one of the Beavers top running back targets in the cycle and early on Jonathan Smith and his program have become one of the clear early favorites for the California native.

