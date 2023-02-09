PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

SAN FRANCISCO – The Oregon State baseball team, rated as high as 18th nationally, has been selected to finish third in the Pac-12 Conference per the league’s coaches. The Pac-12 released the conference’s annual preseason poll on Wednesday.

The Pac-12 also released its first-ever preseason All-Conference team, with infielders Travis Bazzana and Garret Forrester and right-handed pitcher Ben Ferrer being recognized.

Stanford was selected to finish first, followed by UCLA and then Oregon State. Arizona is fourth, followed by Oregon, Arizona State, Washington and California. Washington State is ninth, USC 10th and Utah 11th.

Bazzana, meanwhile, batted .306 a year ago, totaling 16 doubles with four triples, six home runs and 44 runs batted in. Forrester hit .332 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 64 RBI. He was also among the nation’s leaders with 64 walks, the second-most in a single season in OSU history.

Ferrer was named an All-American after posting a 4-0 record and a 1.72 earned run average in 24 appearances. He struck out 78 in 62 2/3 innings and held opponents to a .176 batting average.

Oregon State opens its 2023 schedule on Feb. 17 when taking on New Mexico in Surprise, Ariz. First pitch is slated for 11 a.m. PT (noon in Arizona).

OSU Athletics