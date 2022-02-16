Oregon State Football 2021 Position Analysis: Linebackers
With the 2021 Oregon State football season now in the rearview, BeaversEdge continues an article series analyzing how each position group fared throughout the season and looks ahead to 2022.
After starting the defense with the DL, today we shift gears and dive into the linebackers...
Who's Gone?
Avery Roberts - NFL Draft
Andrzej Hughes-Murray - Graduation
Who's Back?
Outside Linebackers
Shane Kady - Fr.
Ryan Franke - So.
Cory Stover - So.
Semisi Saluni - So.
Andrew Chatfield - So.
Addison Gumbs - Jr.
Riley Sharp - Jr.
John McCartan - Jr.
---------------------------------------
Inside Linebackers
Jason Walling Jr. - Fr.
Easton Mascarenas - So.
Michael Erhart - So.
John Miller - So.
Omar Speights - Jr.
Jack Colletto - Sr.
Kyrei Fisher - Sr.
2021 Stats
Roberts - 123 tackles (Pac-12 lead), 9.5 TFL's, 2.5 SK, 1 INT, 2 PD, 1 FF
Speights - 87 tackles, 5 TFL's, 2 INT, 0.5 SK, 1 PD, 2 FR
Hughes-Murray - 56 tackles, 8.5 TFL's, 6 SK (team-high), 1 PD, 1 FF
Sharp - 45 tackles, 6 TFL's, 3 SK, 1 INT, & 1 PD
Fisher - 30 tackles, 3 TFL's, & 1.5 SK
Mascarenas - 15 tackles, 1 TFL, & 1 PD
Stover - 13 tackles & 0.5 TFL
Saluni - 9 tackles & 1 PD
Colletto - 7 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, & 1 FF
Franke - 6 tackles & 1 TFL
Miller - 4 tackles & 1 FF
Erhart - 1 tackle
Who's Coming In?
2021 Linebacker Analysis
