 BeaversEdge - Oregon State Football 2021 Position Analysis: Linebackers
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-16 11:43:25 -0600') }} football Edit

Oregon State Football 2021 Position Analysis: Linebackers

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
@b_slaught

With the 2021 Oregon State football season now in the rearview, BeaversEdge continues an article series analyzing how each position group fared throughout the season and looks ahead to 2022.

After starting the defense with the DL, today we shift gears and dive into the linebackers...

Who's Gone?

Avery Roberts - NFL Draft

Andrzej Hughes-Murray - Graduation

Who's Back? 

Outside Linebackers

Shane Kady - Fr.

Ryan Franke - So.

Cory Stover - So.

Semisi Saluni - So.

Andrew Chatfield - So.

Addison Gumbs - Jr.

Riley Sharp - Jr.

John McCartan - Jr.

Inside Linebackers

Jason Walling Jr. - Fr.

Easton Mascarenas - So.

Michael Erhart - So.

John Miller - So.

Omar Speights - Jr.

Jack Colletto - Sr.

Kyrei Fisher - Sr.

2021 Stats

Roberts - 123 tackles (Pac-12 lead), 9.5 TFL's, 2.5 SK, 1 INT, 2 PD, 1 FF

Speights - 87 tackles, 5 TFL's, 2 INT, 0.5 SK, 1 PD, 2 FR

Hughes-Murray - 56 tackles, 8.5 TFL's, 6 SK (team-high), 1 PD, 1 FF

Sharp - 45 tackles, 6 TFL's, 3 SK, 1 INT, & 1 PD

Fisher - 30 tackles, 3 TFL's, & 1.5 SK

Mascarenas - 15 tackles, 1 TFL, & 1 PD

Stover - 13 tackles & 0.5 TFL

Saluni - 9 tackles & 1 PD

Colletto - 7 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, & 1 FF

Franke - 6 tackles & 1 TFL

Miller - 4 tackles & 1 FF

Erhart - 1 tackle

Who's Coming In? 

2021 Linebacker Analysis

