Oregon State Lands Florida Transfer Andrew Chatfield Jr

Dam Right! Oregon State has had a consistent presence in the transfer portal under Jonathan Smith, landing a large number of impact players at positions of need. After announcing his intentions to transfer from the University of Florida at the end of August, edge-rusher Andrew Chatfield has officially chosen Oregon State has his transfer destination. Chatfield announced his decision via twitter on Wednesday morning.

