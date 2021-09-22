Oregon State Lands Florida Transfer Andrew Chatfield Jr
Dam Right!
Oregon State has had a consistent presence in the transfer portal under Jonathan Smith, landing a large number of impact players at positions of need.
After announcing his intentions to transfer from the University of Florida at the end of August, edge-rusher Andrew Chatfield has officially chosen Oregon State has his transfer destination.
Chatfield announced his decision via twitter on Wednesday morning.
A former four-star (5.8) and the 233rd overall player in the 2018 class according to Rivals.com, the now 6-foot-2, 260-pound defensive end/linebacker held offers from nearly 30 schools including the likes of LSU, Florida State, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, and many others.
After arriving at Florida, Chatfield redshirted in 2018 before seeing action in 9 games at linebacker in the following season. Last year, Chatfield played in all 12 games for the Gators and recorded 13 tackles, 4 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.
Chatfield was on the sidelines at Reser Stadium for Oregon State's 42-0 victory against Idaho last weekend.
Regardless of whether he plays linebacker or on the edge for the Beavs, this is another great pickup for the staff via the transfer portal.
